Woman dies after being shot in head on violence-plagued Brooklyn street

A 30-year-old woman shot in the head on a violence-plagued Brooklyn street has died, police said Wednesday.

The victim was shot near the corner of Georgia and Belmont Aves. in East New York after three men near her started arguing about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

On Aug. 31, a homeless woman was fatally stabbed in the neck and stomach on the same corner.

In Tuesday’s bloodshed, one of the men in the spat pulled a gun and started blasting away, hitting the victim in the head, cops said.

While it was first believed the victim took part in the argument, investigators on Wednesday were not sure if she was involved or simply standing nearby, a police source said.

EMS rushed the woman to Brookdale University Hospital, where she later died.

Her name was not immediately released as police track down family members but sources said she is originally from Pennsylvania and believed to be homeless.

The three men ran off and no arrests have been made.

The street where she was shot is a haven for homeless people, prostitution and drug activity, authorities said. Cops are still working to identify the victim of the August stabbing and have made no arrests in her slaying, an NYPD spokesman said.