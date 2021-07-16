Woman dies after being shot in head in Aiken County drive-by shooting

Jul. 16—A woman was shot in the head Thursday morning during a drive-by shooting in Belvedere.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident occurred on the 400 block of Audubon Circle.

Capt. Eric Abdullah said the victim, identified as Rebekah M. Clark, 28, was inside her residence when the shooting occurred.

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead this afternoon, according to a release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

