Woman dies after being shot in July, teen charged with murder: Triangle homicide tracker

Two people were killed in separate instances in the Triangle last week.

The N&O and The Herald-Sun now list the Triangle’s most recent homicides online Mondays in this new, weekly roundup.

An interactive map, a searchable database and links to our stories provide details on each death and the status of the investigation.

We are reassessing how we report homicides and violent crime.

▪ We want to rely less, especially on initial stories, on official sources alone.

▪ We want to emphasize trends and tell more about those killed and those affected by loss and violence in their communities.

▪ We want to create time in our reporters’ schedules to go deeper in search of better stories.

To do this, we may forgo separate stories on deaths when there is little information and sometimes not even a victim’s name.

The new homicide tracker, however, will include all violent deaths. (See below.) With the map, you can hover on a dot and learn the basic details. With the database, you will be able to search on incidents by name.

Know that as you do this, we are working to learn more about each case, about the victim and the ripples their death has in the community.

If you know one of the victims of the homicides listed below and would like to tell their story, please contact reporters Colleen Hammond at chammond@newsobserver.com or Aaron Sánchez-Guerra at asanchezguerra@newsobserver.com

These are the homicides in the Triangle from Aug. 21-27.

Durham homicides

Date: Aug. 24

Victim: Maverick Deran Tatum

Age: 62

Location: 2400 block of Ashe Street in Durham

Arrest: None

What we know:

Just after 5 p.m. on Aug. 24, a man was shot on the 2400 block of Ashe Street in East Durham. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police are investigating and have not identified a suspect.

Link to Story:

Raleigh homicides

Date: Aug. 21

Victim: Quintana Lee

Age: 40

Location: 2000 block of Orchard Hollow Lane

Arrest: 17-year-old juvenile charged with murder

What we know:

At approximately 6:58 p.m. on July 12, a woman was shot in the 2000 block of Orchard Hollow Lane. She was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Officers also located an adult female and a juvenile female who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and both were transported to the hospital.

On Aug. 21, 40-year-old Quintana Lee died from her injuries, according to Raleigh police. A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in Lee’s death.

The suspect’s name has not been released due to the juvenile’s age.

Wake County homicides

There were no new homicides reported in Wake County from August 21-27.

Orange County homicides

There were no new homicides reported in Orange County from August 21-27.

Database editor David Raynor contributed to this report.