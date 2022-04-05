Woman dies after being shot last month, man now faces criminal homicide charge

A woman has now died after being shot last month, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a news release.

Police said that Isaiah Kamaree Burr, 20, will face a criminal homicide charge in connection with the shooting. He previously faced an attempted criminal homicide charge.

Nashville police were searching for Burr after Chanya Sherill, 20, was found with a critical gunshot wound on Dickerson Pike last month. She died of her injuries Monday, MNPD said.

Sherill crashed into a Bank of America in the 3000 block of Dickerson Pike on March 19, according to the release. Officers found her on the ground outside the vehicle. Police believe Burr used a dating app to contact women as part of a robbery scheme.

Burr had outstanding warrants in Indiana and Kentucky, and was brought into custody on March 23 at his mother's home in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, MNPD reported. He remains jailed there.

