Woman dies after being shot at MLK Day car show in Fort Pierce, sheriff confirms

FORT PIERCE — St. Lucie County sheriff's detectives on Tuesday confirmed a woman died who was shot along with seven others during a Martin Luther King Jr. car show event Monday.

Four others — one of whom was a child — were injured fleeing the scene during the chaotic incident that happened around 5:20 p.m. Monday at Ilous Ellis Park, according to the Sheriff's Office.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara on Tuesday confirmed a woman he didn’t identify died at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital after being shot at the car show.

“I'm here to sadly report that one of those victims died this morning,” Mascara said. “She's a 30-year-old Fort Pierce native who was at the party with her 6-year-old daughter. And now what was a shooting investigation has turned into a murder investigation.”

According to Chief Deputy Brian Hester, evidence collected at the scene shows the shooting “was the result of a dispute between two rival Fort Pierce gangs.”

“There were over 50 shell casings that were recovered from the scene from three different calibers of weapons to support some of that information,” he said.

Hester said no suspects are in custody and none were identified, but he said leads were coming in.

He encouraged anyone with information to call a hotline set up Tuesday at 772-462-3230. Or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

