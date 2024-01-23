Woman dies after being shot near McChord Field Visitor Center

Lakewood officers responded to a shooting near the McChord Field Visitor Center Monday night.

Police said they went to reports of shots fired in the 5100 block of Chicago Avenue Southwest.

Shortly after, dispatch got a call from a woman saying another woman in her car had been shot.

The man who was driving the car pulled into the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express in the 11700 block of Pacific Highway.

Officers went to his location and found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said life-saving measures were taken, but the woman died from her injuries.

Officers confirmed the same car was associated with the earlier shots fired call.

Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood and conducting interviews.

There are currently no identified suspects or known motives.

Detectives are working with the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office to identify the woman.