Woman dies after being shot in Norwich Saturday

Nov. 8—NORWICH — Police said Monday that a 30-year-old woman who was shot in the head outside Uncas Condominiums on Saturday has died.

Police said Jashira Pagan was pronounced dead at the William W. Backus Hospital at 7:06 a.m. Monday.

Police said that at 5:29 a.m. Saturday they received a 911 call about an argument followed by a single gunshot and a woman down on the ground at the condominium complex at 527 West Thames Street.

Officers found Pagan lying face down at the end of the complex. She was brought to Backus Hospital where she was initially listed in critical condition.

Police said Pagan's death is now considered a homicide. They added they do not believe the shooting was a random act but a targeted attack against her.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Steve Callender at (860) 886-5561 EXT #3154, by email scallender@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the Department's Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561 EXT #4. All information can be kept confidential.

Pagan graduated from Robert E. Fitch High School in Groton in 2010, according to The Day's archives. She played lacrosse, winning a sportsmanship award from the Eastern Connecticut Conference in 2010. She was also on the school's honor roll.