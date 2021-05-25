Woman dies after being shot outside 7-Eleven store in Hamilton Twp.
A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged for the murder of a young woman outside of a 7-Eleven in Mercer County, authorities said.
A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged for the murder of a young woman outside of a 7-Eleven in Mercer County, authorities said.
Support of Black-owned businesses has slowed since digital campaigns sparked a surge last year after George Floyd's death, but some owners say they now have more confidence that they can continue to grow.Why it matters: News outlets, social media and e-commerce platforms rushed to find ways to support the Black community, including the promotion of Black-owned businesses — but it was never clear whether that support was authentic or whether it would last.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Interest in finding “Black-owned businesses” peaked on Google during the first week in June of last year and has seen spikes every few months since, with the last being in February of this year, during Black History Month.Yelp, which compared "identity attribute" terms such as "Black owned," saw search interest grow by more than 12,000% in June year-over-year. Growth is still high now, but not as dramatically high — up close to 480% as of March, the company tells Axios.Yelp reviews of Black-owned businesses grew more than 600% in June and July year-over-year and growth is still high at over 190%, compared to 76% growth in review of women-owned businesses and 58% growth of Latinx businesses, as of February this year.What they're saying: Andrea Ballo, an artist, said she received many inbound commission and sponsorship requests for her artwork and designs during the first two months after Floyd's murder."It was a surge of companies scrambling to look for Black content creators," Ballo tells Axios. “Once things fizzled down, I saw that those opportunities dried up as quickly as they came.”Ballo says she saw another wave of requests during Black History Month, and "now they are switching gears to the AAPI community. It can be easy to categorize that as performative — whoever is oppressed the most gets the funding. It doesn’t feel very genuine.”On the other hand, individual customer support of her stationery business, Coco Michele, has remained strong.“In June, you can see the trajectory of our business shooting up. It’s maintained at that same level.” Ballo says she was able to leave her corporate job at Macy’s due to her sales and profits tripling.Yes, but: Ballo attributes her continued success to focusing on merchandise that aligns with her own mission, and not just with the Black Lives Matter movement. Danielle Oloko of Mocha Design Studio in Las Vegas said she sold thousands of her empowerment and Black-culture inspired apparel and shirts for women after being featured on Facebook, Instagram and BuzzFeed. “Everything was back to 'normal' by September 2020,” she tells Axios.Anthony Edwards Jr., co-founder and CEO of EatOkra, an app that curates Black-owned restaurants, says he's seen support continue: Downloads of the app have grown from 100 per week before June of last year to 300 a day now. "We're going to last longer than this trend," Edwards tells Axios. "We feel more confident that we're speaking to more people now."By the numbers: In the U.S., there were more than 2.5 million Black and African-American owned businesses as of the last Census data.During the pandemic, the number of Black and African-American business owners dropped by 41% — the highest among racial and ethnic groups.And because nearly 95% of Black-owned businesses are non-employer companies, that made it difficult for them to receive PPP loans.The success has been bittersweet: Dayna Atkinson of Detroit runs vintage clothing brand FYRE VINTAGE. She says even though she's grateful for the increased visibility — her Instagram page has grown from 250 followers to nearly 14,000— “I hated why.”Her FYRE GIVES initiative donates 10% of her profits to women in need in her hometown of Detroit. “I was uncomfortable with my new success and I had to find a way to give back.”The big picture: Business owners like Ballo and Atkinson now feel more confident about their brands.“I have no doubt about the success of my brand. It has been almost a year since the initial surge and my shop continues to grow,” says Atkinson. “My customers are buying because I have created a brand and product that they like and feel connected to not just because I am a Black-owned business.”Ballo is optimistic: “Even if capital opportunities don’t last forever, if we as marginalized groups put our heads together and get access to knowledge and capital and build sustainable growth ... there's opportunity for us to come out of this much stronger as business owners."What to watch: Organizations like the Fifteen Percent Pledge are working to ensure long-term, systemic changes to support Black-owned businesses. Since its launch a year ago, the non-profit has already worked to get 23 major retailers, such as Macy's, Bloomingdale's, West Elm, Gap and Madewell to commit to devoting at least 15% of shelf space to Black-owned businesses for at least four years. "We've moved $4 billion of opportunity to Black businesses," LaToya Williams-Belfort, Executive Director of the Fifteen Percent Pledge, tells Axios.Go deeper:Crime jumps after court-ordered policing changesThe slow moves to improve police trainingPolice recruiting suffers as morale hits new lowsThe chief diversity officer hiring frenzyThe global impact of Black Lives MatterAxios-Ipsos poll: Black Americans' police experiences are getting worse"Defund the Police" lives on as a local movementMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Disgraced Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has reportedly landed his first role since being accused of sexual misconduct in 2017.
One arrest has been made in connection with this mass shooting, and officials say more arrests are expected.
At least one person appears to have suffered a gunshot wound, police said.
Gen. Mark Carleton-Smith, the Army’s chief of the general staff, explains the creation of a new unit based on America's Green Berets.
WASHINGTON/MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -Relatives of George Floyd met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday, lobbying for passage of police reform legislation in their loved one's name on the first anniversary of his killing by a police officer since convicted of murder. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died in handcuffs with his neck pinned to a Minneapolis street under a white policeman's knee, has become the face of a turbulent national reckoning with racial injustice and police brutality. A bipartisan group of lawmakers in Congress has been working to hammer out legislation bearing his name, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, designed to overhaul U.S. law enforcement practices and make them more accountable.
Consumer confidence ticked down slightly in May but remains nearly as high as its been since the pandemic began. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 117.2 from April's 117.5 reading, the highest level since February of 2020, just before the pandemic began. The present situation index, based on consumers assessment of current business and labor market conditions, rose to 144.3 from 131.9.
Kailey Love, 18, died after she was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Kansas City.
An industry favorite amongst beauty editors of all hair textures, Mielle Organics is known to help keep your hair healthy. Monique Rodriguez, nurse turned CEO of Mielle Organics, founded the company as a way to share with others how she was taking care of and growing her own hair. Rodriguez would post her homemade recipes to social media, which turned into the testing ground for what is now a multi-million dollar endeavor.
At the intersection of 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis, George Floyd Square has become a memorial site as well as a symbol of race relations in the United States. Yahoo News reporter Crystal Hill joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Sibile Marcellus to discuss her experiences being in George Floyd Square, and what she learnt from the residents and business owners there.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer on Monday said he had no choice but to get vocal about his opposition to the audit of the 2.1 million ballots cast in his county during the November presidential election. Arizona's GOP-led state Senate used subpoenas to get the ballots, voting machines, and personal information on voters, and hired a Florida-based cybersecurity firm called the Cyber Ninjas to run the audit. There is no "legitimate reason that would have prompted this audit," Richer, a Republican, told ABC News Live's The Breakdown. "It's happening, not because the evidence merits it. All the tests came back clean. The parties themselves oversaw the hand count auditing of 47,000 plus votes." Cyber Ninjas has no experience with elections, and its CEO tweeted in support of former President Donald Trump's false claim that he really won Arizona, not President Biden. Richer said it was "frustrating" that "some professional, legitimate companies did make bids to the Arizona Senate to do this work and we would have welcomed that." The audit will cost taxpayers millions, as Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the chain of custody was broken with the voting machines, and since elections officials don't know what Cyber Ninjas may have done to the machines, they can't be used in future elections. Richer told The Breakdown he planned on remaining silent during the audit, but when an anonymous Twitter account falsely accused Maricopa County of deleting voter files — a claim that Trump was quick to amplify — it "crossed the line. I wanted to stay out of this, but when the good workers of Maricopa County — who are my friends, my teammates, my staff — are accused of unlawfully destroying evidence under my watch, then I had to say something." Maricopa County, he added, is now determining whether it can pursue charges of defamation. More stories from theweek.comBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Fellow GOP Rep. Nancy Mace mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust comparison with a brutally simple chartMore than 30 countries could face oxygen crises similar to India amid COVID-19 surges
An investigation is underway in Northampton County, Pennsylvania after a man was shot and killed by a Pennsylvania State Police trooper on Sunday afternoon.
One person was injured.
Cam Heyward is over all of the virtual stuff. The nagging discomfort of feeling separated from his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates. “We were able to iron out some things and put the players’ (anxiety) at a low and players were still given the opportunity to understand they were not mandatory, it was voluntary,” Heyward said.
BetMGM is offering a special promotion for this week's NBA action.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. efforts to address competition with China progressed on Tuesday when the chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee introduced sweeping legislation to boost economic competitiveness and push Beijing on human rights. Representative Gregory Meeks introduced the "Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act," or EAGLE Act, as the U.S. Senate separately heads toward a vote on its own legislative package seeking to counter China. The desire for a hard line in dealings with China is one of the few truly bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided U.S. Congress, which is narrowly controlled by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats.
The woman charged with the hit-and-run death of an NYPD officer made a brief court appearance in Queens Tuesday after she was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month.
Yes, there is aggressive zombie lovemaking happening in the world of "Army of the Dead."
ESPN’s Bill Barnwell predicts Zach Ertz is heading to the AFC East
Ruth Bader Ginsburg left the vast majority of her estate to her children in her will, but also thoughtfully included her housekeeper, a report says. While her possessions and personal property are to go to her two children, Jane and James, a bequest was also made to her longtime helper, Elizabeth Salas. TMZ reports that the family will receive the bulk of the late Supreme Court justice’s estate, valued at just under $6m, but an amount was also set aside for Ms Salas, whom it is believed worked for her for 22 years.