Woman dies after being stabbed by husband in Pembroke Pines home, police say

A wife and mother died Thursday after her husband allegedly stabbed her in a Pembroke Pines home, according to police.

Someone called 911 shortly after 6 a.m. to report the attack and that the husband had locked himself inside the garage of a home in the Grand Palm neighborhood near Lacosta Drive West and Grand Palms Drive.

Five children were home during the stabbing, Pembroke Pines Police said in a news release.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue took the woman to the hospital, and she was later pronounced dead.

Officers removed the children from the home, and the man barricaded himself inside the garage until SWAT officers entered, the release said. The police department did not say how long the standoff lasted.

The man allegedly used a kitchen knife, according to first responder radio communications archived by the streaming website Broadcastify.

The man was also injured and taken to a hospital to be treated. Amanda Conwell, a spokesperson for the police department, said they have not yet released any details about his injuries.

The police department said on social media about 2 p.m. that the woman died and their investigation was reclassified as a homicide investigation.

Neither the woman or her husband’s identities have been released.