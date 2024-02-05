Woman dies after being struck by a car early Monday in Warner Robbins, police say

The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car early Monday.

Officers responded to a vehicle and pedestrian collision at around 6 a.m. Monday at the corner of Booth Road and Hidden Creek Drive.

A 2019 Infinity QX80, driven by Celena McDermitt, was traveling westbound on Booth Road when it struck Ja’Cobi Brown, 19.

Officials said evidence at the scene indicated Brown had been in the roadway at the time of the collision and that McDermitt was unable to see him.

EMS responded to the scene and transported Brown to Houston Healthcare-Warner Robins, where he died from his injuries.

Police did not say where the victim and driver live, and that information was not immediately available.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.