Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Westmont

Jul. 14—A Johnstown-area woman has succumbed to injuries she suffered when she was struck by a vehicle while delivering newspapers in Westmont Borough, authorities said.

Samantha Dunfee, 32, was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m. Tuesday in the Intensive Care Unit of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.

Dunfee was delivering newspapers as an independent contractor for The Tribune-Democrat on Omar Drive when she was struck by a 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck at 5:52 a.m. as she crossed the road, Lees said.

The truck was traveling at a "slow speed," Lees said.

The coroner said the cause of death was traumatic stress to the body from blunt force trauma.

The death was ruled accidental, he said.

West Hills Regional police are investigating and will consult with the Cambria County District Attorney's office, West Hills Regional police Detective Dean West said.