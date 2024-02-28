Woman dies after being ‘thrown’ from vehicle before police pursuit in Daytona Beach, officers say

A woman died before a police pursuit in Daytona Beach, according to police.

Officers said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon while they were searching for Julio Angel Rivera, a stolen motorcycle suspect.

While searching the area of Seagrave, Madison and North Street, police said they made contact with a woman who provided them with information and called Rivera to the area.

Police said while they were waiting for Rivera, the woman got into a white GMC truck with six other people inside.

When officers approached the truck drove away and the woman was “thrown” from the vehicle in the 600 block of Madison Avenue.

Police stopped to help the woman while other officers followed the fleeing truck.

She was taken to Halifax Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a report.

Police said the suspect evaded officers and abandoned the vehicle at 5th Street and Coquina Avenue.

After searching for several hours, Rivera was found and arrested by police around 11:50 p.m., officials said.

Police said Rivera was taken into custody on a warrant for Grand Theft Auto.

Officers said the investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Daytona Beach police at 368-671-5202.

