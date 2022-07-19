Woman dies after being falsely imprisoned, shot in Clayton County; suspect still on the run

Clayton County police say a woman who was being held against her will was found tied up and shot to death at a home in College Park.

Police said they were called to reports of a person shot on the 5500 block of Riverdale Road in College Park early in the morning on July 5. Police found a woman with her hands and feet tied together in a bedroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers also found a second victim who had been able to escape and run to a neighbor’s home to call police.

The suspect was gone before police got to the home.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the woman, who has not been identified, died of her injuries on July 17. The other victim has not been identified. It’s unclear if the victims lived at the home where they were held against their will.

Police have not been able to identify the suspect. It’s unclear what the led to the false imprisonment and shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3500.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]