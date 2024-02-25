Woman dies in car crash involving light rail, another hospitalized in central Phoenix

A 76-year-old woman was pronounced dead and another woman was seriously injured Saturday night after a vehicle crashed into the light rail near 21st and Washington streets in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police responded to a collision call around 11:30 p.m. involving the light rail. When officers arrived, they found two women with serious injuries inside the vehicle involved in the crash, police said. Both women were transported to the hospital.

Police identified the driver as 76-year-old Sanda Barbre. Barbre was pronounced dead at the hospital and the passenger was in critical condition, receiving treatment as of Sunday afternoon.

Officials believe that Barbre's vehicle was either westbound on Washington Street and made a southbound turn in front of the light rail or her vehicle was southbound exiting Interstate 10 before crossing in front of the light rail. The light rail was westbound proceeding through the intersection on a green light, police said.

