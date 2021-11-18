Woman dies when car plummets into river in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

One woman was killed and another was injured when a car crashed into a river and sank inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to the National Park Service.

Investigators say the single-vehicle accident happened around 11:43 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, “on the southbound Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.”

Driver Victoria Delawey lost control of her 2019 Ford Fiesta “near the Gum Stand Road intersection and crashed into the river,” officials said in a news release.

“The vehicle was submerged when emergency responders arrived on scene,” rangers said.

“The front seat passenger, Rebecca Hamby, age 22 ... died as a result of her injuries and was recovered by emergency responders from the vehicle.”

A cause of death for Hamby was not released.

Delawey was taken by ambulance to LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, Tennessee, officials said. Her condition was not released.

Both women are from Sevierville, which is about 30 miles northwest of the park entrance.

The crash remains under investigation, officials said.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is considered the nation’s “most visited national park,” with 12.1 million visitors in 2020. Its roads are often narrow and winding, with limited lighting at night.

