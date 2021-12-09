Woman dies after car plunges into Niagara River near brink of American Falls at Niagara Falls

Storyful

A woman died after her car entered the Niagara River on Wednesday, December 8, according to authorities.Footage released by the New York State Park Police shows the car “approximately 75 yards above the brink of the American Falls,” after it had entered the water upriver from the pedestrian bridge, they said.Speaking to media on the scene, a spokesman from the New York State Police said: “We’ve never had a vehicle in the water this close to the brink.”A US Coast Guard helicopter and rescue swimmer recovered the body of the female victim. The investigation into the incident was ongoing , the New York State Park Police said. Credit: New York State Park Police via Storyful