Woman dies after car plunges into Niagara River near brink of American Falls at Niagara Falls
According to police, a local woman in her late 60s was driving the vehicle and was pronounced dead.
A woman died after her car entered the Niagara River on Wednesday, December 8, according to authorities quoted in local reports.Footage streamed live to Facebook shows the emergency response at the scene.This is a developing story. Credit: Drew Orton via Storyful
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew braved poor visibility and frigid rapids to reach a car partly submerged in water near the brink of Niagara Falls, in New York, then lowered a rescue swimmer on a hoist who pulled out the woman trapped inside.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene after reports of a car "approximately 75 yards above the brink of the American Falls"
A woman died after her car entered the Niagara River on Wednesday, December 8, according to authorities.Footage released by the New York State Park Police shows the car “approximately 75 yards above the brink of the American Falls,” after it had entered the water upriver from the pedestrian bridge, they said.Speaking to media on the scene, a spokesman from the New York State Police said: “We’ve never had a vehicle in the water this close to the brink.”A US Coast Guard helicopter and rescue swimmer recovered the body of the female victim. The investigation into the incident was ongoing , the New York State Park Police said. Credit: New York State Park Police via Storyful
A U.S. Coast Guard diver has pulled a body from a submerged vehicle stuck in rushing rapids just yards from the brink of Niagara Falls, The Associated Press reported. New York State Park Police (NYSPP) officials said Wednesday that the diver was lowered from a hovering helicopter and climbed into a vehicle submerged near the falls to pull out the woman inside, discovering that she was already dead. Both the diver and the body were then hoisted...
