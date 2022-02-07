Woman dies in central Fresno crash, police say. Officers think it was a hit-and-run

Police said a woman was killed early Monday in a crash in central Fresno that appears to have been a hit-and-run.

Police went to Ashlan Avenue between Maroa and College avenues about 4:15 a.m. after a call to 911 and found a woman in her late 20s in a car that had been in a crash, according to Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, police said, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they believe she was involved in a crash with another vehicle that left the scene.

The car that left the area would have had substantial damage, but no description was immediately available Monday, police said. Officers are looking for surveillance video and witnesses, police said.

Anyone with information can call 559-621-700 or call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.