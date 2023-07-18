Woman dies after child custody dispute shooting in Cumberland County last week

A Fayetteville woman who was shot in the midst of a "child custody matter" last week has died, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Barbara Mitchell Adair, 59, was shot July 12 in the 500 block of Mammoth Drive, a news release said. She died of her injuries Saturday, officials said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were already en route to the scene off Rosehill Road around 2:45 p.m. July 12 for a reported child custody matter when they were notified of shots being fired.

No further details were released and it does not appear anyone has been arrested in the shooting.

A woman shot last week on Mammoth Drive during a child custody dispute has died, officials said.

Anyone with information should call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 910-323-1500. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477 or visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Woman dies after child custody dispute shooting in Cumberland County