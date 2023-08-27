Woman dies in Citrus Heights shooting. Police say it followed fight with boyfriend

A woman was killed in a shooting Saturday night following a fight with her boyfriend in Citrus Heights, authorities said.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers with the Citrus Heights Police Department responded to multiple reports of a disturbance inside an apartment on the 6200 block of Burich Avenue, according to a news release from the department. One witness said they heard gunshots, according to law enforcement.

Officers entered, found a woman with gunshot wound injuries and paramedics provided aid. She was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A man suffering life-threatening injuries also was found inside and taken to the hospital, police said.

Based on the investigation, police said there are no threats of danger to the community following the incident, and the suspect is in custody.

“We know this tragic event was between two individuals in a dating relationship,” the department said in a statement.

Police said the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the woman who was killed after the family is notified.

The Citrus Heights Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the tip line at 916-727-5524.

If someone has information and wishes to remain anonymous, they can call the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips leading to an arrest may earn a cash reward, authorities said.