Woman dies after crash on Highway 99 in Fresno, CHP says. Second driver suspected of DUI

The California Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash on Highway 99 early Monday.

According to the CHP, a 22-year-old Fresno woman was killed around 2:15 a.m. when the car she was driving north on 99 near Olive Avenue hit another car that was in front of her, then veered out of control, sideswiping a tree and crashing through a chain link fence.

She died at the scene. Her name was withheld pending notification.

The two occupants of the second vehicle were uninjured, though the 28-year-old driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to the CHP report.

The CHP said he was not responsible for the cause of the crash.

It was unclear whether drugs or alcohol factored into the collision, the CHP said, pending toxicology results on the woman.