Woman dies in crash off Swope after allegedly running from police: KCPD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police responded to a fatal crash early Sunday morning after the driver allegedly failed to stop for a traffic violation.

Around 12:43 a.m., KCPD officers attempted to stop the driver of a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer near Cleaver Boulevard and Benton Avenue. The woman driving did not stop and police say they did not continue their pursuit.

Family furious with lack of answers after 3 men found dead in KC’s Northland

Later, the woman was seen driving fast on Swope Parkway. Then, just south of Martin Luther King Boulevard, KCPD officials say she drove off the Swope roadway and ran into a large tree.

Authorities say she was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was not wearing a seat belt.

KCPD is investigating this crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.