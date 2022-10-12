Woman dies in crash after ‘piece of metal’ flies through windshield, Missouri cops say

A woman was driving along a Missouri interstate when a “piece of metal” flew through her windshield, authorities said. She was killed in the subsequent crash.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the fatal crash shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Authorities said the woman appeared to have been driving westbound on Interstate 64 in St. Louis when the metal crashed through the driver’s side of the windshield.

Her Mercedes Benz E350 then “struck the north concrete wall several times,” police said, before the car came to a stop along the right shoulder.

The female driver was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said it is unclear if the metal piece came from a vehicle or if it was other debris.

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not publicly identify the woman.

