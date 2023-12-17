Woman dies in crash after she fled state trooper in Southern Indiana, police say

A woman died in a car crash Saturday after she fled from a state trooper in Corydon, the Indiana State Police said in a statement.

The woman, whose identity was not given Sunday morning because officials had not yet notified her next of kin, died instantly when her 2003 Chevrolet Suburban crashed into a tree near the intersection of State Road 62 and Woodland Avenue.

Trooper Nathan Newton was pursuing the woman on State Road 62 after he saw her disregard a stop sign while traveling north on Water Street, Indiana State Police determined in a preliminary investigation. The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m.

After Newton turned onto Water Street and activated his police lights, the woman made a U-turn and passed Newton before turning west onto State Road 62, ISP reported. Newton then turned around and activated his siren in an attempt to get the woman to pull over. Police said shortly after Newton turned onto State Road 62, her vehicle exited the road way and crashed into a tree.

She was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, police said.\

Corydon is about 25 miles west of Louisville.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Woman dies in crash after fleeing state trooper in Southern Indiana