Woman dies after crash in Tampa, police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. - A woman died after being hit by a car in Tampa Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers say they responded to the intersection of Hillsborough Ave W and N Church St at 8:24 a.m. Police found an unresponsive woman in the road.

First responders say they performed lifesaving measures and took the victim to a local hospital. According to police, the woman died at the hospital.

The driver of the car that hit the woman stayed at the scene, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to officials.

