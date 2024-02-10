Woman dies in crash on US 64 in Burke County; Troopers say speeding contributed

A woman died after driving off the road on U.S. 64 and hitting several trees in Burke County on Friday night, North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers say Stephanie Talmelia Woods, 39, may have been speeding on the highway near Fisher Davis Road in a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze when she drove off the right side of the road and hit several trees.

The crash happened around 9:10 p.m. Friday.

Woods died from her injuries at the scene.

NCSHP says excessive speed was a contributed factor.

The road was closed for more than an hour while troopers investigated

