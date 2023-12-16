Woman dies after crashing into tree: Stockton Police

(FOX40.COM) — A 32-year-old woman is dead after crashing into a tree in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officials said the crash happened around 2:37 on Saturday morning near the 3500 block of Pershing Avenue.

Police said the woman was heading south on Pershing Avenue when she crashed into the tree. She was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Traffic officers assisted with an investigation, police said, but the area has been cleared.

