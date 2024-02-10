Woman dies after crashing into trees in Burke County: NCSHP

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman has died after crashing her car into trees on Friday night in Burke County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol responded to the collision around 9:10 p.m. on US 64 near Fisher Davis Road.

A 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was going south on US 64 before driving off the right side of the road and striking multiple trees, officials said.

The driver, 39-year-old Stephanie Talmelia Woods, died of her injuries at the scene.

The investigation shows speed to be a contributing factor in the collision. The road was closed for about one hour during the on-scene investigation.

