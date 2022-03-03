Woman dies in custody of Mecklenburg County Detention Center. Investigation launched

A 31-year-old woman has died while in custody of the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Fourth Street in Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the woman and a cause of death have not been released.

She had been in the jail since Jan. 30, county officials said.

Investigators say the woman was found “unresponsive in her cell at the detention center infirmary” at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.

“Medical personnel began administering CPR and a nurse called 9-1-1. At approximately 6:36 p.m., Charlotte Fire Department arrived followed by MEDIC,” sheriff’s office officials said.

“First responders continued CPR, connected an IV and administered an automatic external defibrillator (AED). The resident was pronounced deceased at approximately 7:05 p.m.”

Details of why the woman was housed in an infirmary cell were not released.

Sheriff’s office officials said attempts to find the woman’s next of kin have been “unsuccessful due to limited contact information provided by the resident during processing.”

She “made no phone calls nor received any legal or professional visits” since being booked into the center, officials said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating her death, and a medical examiner will determine the cause, sheriff’s office county officials said.

“Words can not express the devastation of losing a resident so soon after the shooting involving one of our deputes and now the emotional trauma on staff,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a release.

“We are deeply saddened to report this death.”