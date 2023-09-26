Woman dies days after she, her 2 children were hit by car at Lake Street intersection in Mpls.

A woman has died days after she and her two children were hit by a car that witnesses say ran a red light on Lake Street in Minneapolis.

The crash happened about 7:15 p.m. Friday on W. Lake Street at S. Blaisdell Avenue, police said.

Police said they were notified Monday that the 36-year-old woman died at HCMC. Her children, a 14-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy, survived their injuries and also were treated at HCMC, police said.

The mother and her children were crossing the street when a 23-year-old Minneapolis man's car heading east on Lake Street hit them, according to police. The names of the woman and her children have yet to be released by police.

The driver "remained on the scene and cooperated with officers," read a police statement.

Two witnesses told police the driver "ran [the] red light before hitting the [pedestrians]," read a police incident detail report, which identified the motorist as Abdirasaq Hirsi Duaale.

One of those witnesses, Merav Silverman, told the Star Tribune that she was in the front passenger seat of her family's vehicle with her husband driving and waiting on southbound Blaisdell at Lake Street for the light to turn green.

Silverman said the light changed but her husband paused to give a Metro Transit bus to their right enough room to turn right onto Lake Street.

That's when she saw the car "speeding along" on eastbound Lake, enter the intersection when "the light was fully red" and hit the woman and her children.

"There was a woman face-down on the ground, and another individual holding a little boy off to the side," Silverman said.

Recounting the sequence of events, Silverman said she is sure "we would have been [hit] in that intersection if we weren't waiting for the bus to make its turn."