Woman dies days after suicide attempt at Lake Region Correctional Facility

Nov. 13—DEVILS LAKE — A 35-year-old woman died within two days of hanging herself at the Lake Region Correctional Facility in Devils Lake.

The woman attempted suicide on Wednesday, Nov. 8, according to a news release from the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center. The agency was notified on Friday, Nov. 10, that the woman had died due to injuries she sustained during the suicide attempt. She has not been identified.

The North Dakota Bureau of Investigation and the North Dakota Department of Corrections are investigating the incident.