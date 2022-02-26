Woman dies days after Wood Ranch shooting, marking Simi Valley's first homicide of 2022

A 63-year-old Simi Valley woman died days after she was shot in her Wood Ranch home last month, marking the city's first homicide this year.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office said the victim, identified as Sedigheh Vakiliyan, died from a gunshot wound on Jan. 31. Her death was confirmed by the Simi Valley Police Department on Thursday and determined to be a homicide.

Her husband, previously identified as Mohammad Hassan Heidari, 70, of Simi Valley, died from a gunshot wound to the head as a result of a suicide, the medical examiner's office has said.

The incident occurred around 8:20 a.m. on Jan. 25 in the 100 block of Dusty Rose Court, located in the Wood Ranch neighborhood on the southwest edge of the city.

Both were transported to Los Robles Regional Medical Center for treatment, with Heidari being pronounced dead later that day. Vakiliyan was initially reported to be in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries nearly a week later.

Police said the couple was married and lived together, adding the shooting was likely the result of a domestic dispute. No other injuries were reported and there are no outstanding suspects, according to authorities.

Simi Valley police Cmdr. Ritchie Lew confirmed Vakiliyan's death was Simi Valley's first homicide in 2022.

It was also apparently Ventura County's first homicide this year in terms of incidents counted under so-called Uniform Crime Reporting guidelines. The decades-old UCR program, run by the FBI, collects crime statistics from agencies around the country for a database that allows analysis of historic and geographical trends.

Other local law enforcement agencies, including the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and police departments in Oxnard, Ventura, Santa Paula and Port Hueneme, said they had not yet had a homicide this year.

Simi Valley police investigated a shooting in January that ultimately left two dead.

A hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Ventura last month is still under investigation by the Ventura Police Department. The driver has not been found, a police official said. The incident could potentially become a UCR homicide but as of Friday it has not been reported as one.

Simi Valley's most recent homicide took place in July 2020, when Erick Tenorio, 26, died from a stabbing in a homeless encampment, Lew said.

A fatal fire in Simi Valley in June 2021, where one man died after another man allegedly set fire to a couch, is not counted as a homicide in the UCR program even though the Ventura County District Attorney's Office later filed a murder charge in the case, Lew said. That's because UCR incidents reported to the federal Department of Justice are based on the police department's arrest criteria rather than how prosecutors file charges, he said.

