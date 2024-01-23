Woman dies in deputy-involved shooting after lunging at deputy with knife, officials say

An elderly woman in Sumter County is dead after a deputy-involved shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the shooting happened Monday around 11:09 p.m. at the Rails End Mobile Home Park.

Officials said the woman called 911 while having a mental health crisis and said “people were dying over here.”

When deputies arrived, they found 81-year-old Janet Sours in distress.

Deputies said while they were talking with Sours she pulled a knife from behind her back and “lunged at the deputy to stab him.”

The deputy stepped back to avoid the attack and also fired their weapon at Sours.

Sours was taken to a hospital where she died, according to a report.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident which is standard protocol for law-enforcement-involved shootings.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

