Woman dies in Derry fire

Apr. 5—DERRY — Investigators are looking into a woman's suspicious death in a fire, according to a statement released early Monday from the Office of the Attorney General.

Deputy Attorney General Jane Young, Derry Police Chief Edward Garone and State Fire Marshall Paul Parisi announced about 4 a.m. that the adult woman died on Mt. Pleasant Street in Derry.

Her identity was not made public as of 10 a.m.

A man was taken from the scene of the fire to a Boston hospital, the statement said.

No further details about the fire were released.

Investigators say there is no evidence to suggest a threat to the general public.

More information is expected as it becomes available.

