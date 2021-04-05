Woman dies in Derry fire

Breanna Edelstein, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·1 min read

Apr. 5—DERRY — Investigators are looking into a woman's suspicious death in a fire, according to a statement released early Monday from the Office of the Attorney General.

Deputy Attorney General Jane Young, Derry Police Chief Edward Garone and State Fire Marshall Paul Parisi announced about 4 a.m. that the adult woman died on Mt. Pleasant Street in Derry.

Her identity was not made public as of 10 a.m.

A man was taken from the scene of the fire to a Boston hospital, the statement said.

No further details about the fire were released.

Investigators say there is no evidence to suggest a threat to the general public.

More information is expected as it becomes available.

This story is developing. Check eagletribune.com for updates.

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen calls for minimum global corporate income tax

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday urged the adoption of a minimum global corporate income tax, an effort to offset any disadvantages that might arise from the Biden administration's proposed increase in the U.S. corporate tax rate. Citing a “thirty-year race to the bottom” in which countries have slashed corporate tax rates in an effort to attract multinational businesses, Yellen said the Biden administration would work with other advanced economies in the G20 to set a minimum. “Competitiveness is about more than how U.S.-headquartered companies fare against other companies in global merger and acquisition bids,” Yellen said in a virtual speech to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen calls for global minimum corporate tax

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate to end a "30-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates." In prepared remarks to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Yellen said she also would use her participation in International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings this week to advance discussions on climate change, improve vaccine access and encourage countries to support a strong global recovery.

  • Congress' most effective lawmakers aren't generally its household names

    Center for Effective Lawmaking released its rankings of the 116th Congress. And those focused most on policy may surprise you.

  • UK eyes mass testing as it takes next steps out of lockdown

    All adults and children in England will be able to have routine coronavirus tests twice a week as a way to stamp out new outbreaks, the British government said Monday as it prepared to announce the next steps in lifting the nation's months-long lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said regularly testing people who don’t have COVID-19 symptoms would help “stop outbreaks in their tracks, so we can get back to seeing the people we love and doing the things we enjoy.” The government said free lateral flow tests will be available free starting Friday by mail, from pharmacies and in workplaces.

  • U.S. Supreme Court sides with Google in major copyright dispute with Oracle

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court handed Alphabet Inc's Google a major victory on Monday, ruling that its use of Oracle Corp's software code to build the Android operating system that runs most of the world's smartphones did not violate federal copyright law. In a 6-2 decision, the justices overturned a lower court's ruling that found Google's inclusion of Oracle's software code in Android did not constitute a fair use under U.S. copyright law.

  • Online trolls attack Egypt's first female sea captain after Suez Canal ship accident

    Egypt's first female sea captain says she was skewered on social media even though she was working on a ship hundreds of miles from the Ever Given.

  • 10 things in tech you need to know today

    Meet the top seed investors, NFTs are causing big tax bills, and Coinbase is going public: Here are the 10 things in tech you need to know today.

  • Goalie Petr Mrazek to return for Hurricanes against Dallas Stars

    Mrazek has not played in an NHL game since dislocating his right thumb in a Jan. 30 game against the Stars at PNC Arena.

  • Win some, lose some: Six buzzer-beaters during UCLA coach Mick Cronin's two-year tenure

    During Mick Cronin's two years as UCLA coach, there have been clutch late baskets for and against the Bruins. Here's a look at all of them.

  • Here are 100+ businesses in the Triangle that are owned and led by women

    We asked, you answered. Dozens of people sent us the names of their favorite women-owned businesses in Raleigh, Durham and the Triangle region.

  • Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics

    The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a case over former President Donald Trump's efforts to block critics from his personal Twitter account. The court said there was nothing left to the case after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and ended his presidential term in January. Twitter banned Trump two days after the deadly attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

  • Pro golfer Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have been engaged for 8 years - here's a timeline of their relationship

    Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky's relationship kicked off after Johnson was paired with her mom at a golf tournament in 2009.

  • A "remarkable move": Minneapolis police chief expected to testify against Derek Chauvin

    Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to take the stand as soon as today, as testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial continues for a second week.Why it matters: The city's top cop will tell jurors that Chauvin's "conduct was not consistent" with MPD training and policies, per special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell's opening statement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"He will not mince any words. He’s very clear. He will be very decisive, that this was excessive force."Flashback: Arradondo, who fired all four officers involved in George Floyd's killing last summer, previously characterized Chauvin's actions as "murder.""Mr. George Floyd’s tragic death was not due to a lack of training — the training was there. This was murder — it wasn’t a lack of training."Between the lines: It's rare for a chief to testify against an officer, The Guardian notes. One expert called the decision "a pretty remarkable move." Of note: Arradondo also testified in the 2019 trial of former officer Mohamed Noor. He was assistant chief when Noor fatally shot 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk in South Minneapolis. The timing: Judge Peter Cahill told the court pool reporter that Arradondo will probably testify today, but that could change.An MPD spokesman told us that the chief is on standby given the "fluctuating cadence of the trial." This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Scoring difficulties reaching new levels: Takeaways from Lakers' loss to Clippers

    The Lakers are struggling when it comes to scoring points and getting to the century mark. Here's what we learned from their loss to the Clippers.

  • Fauci says we may be able to go to a movie theater without having to wear masks in 'late fall or early winter'

    Fauci was asked in a Politico interview when he thought people would be able to gather in a movie theater without masks.

  • J.Lo's exes Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony open up about her in candid interview

    The actor and singer shared what Lopez is really like behind the scenes.

  • U.S. Supreme Court brings end to Trump Twitter fight

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to a legal fight over former President Donald Trump's effort to block critics from following his now-frozen Twitter account, deciding the dispute was moot and throwing out a lower court's decision that found he had violated constitutional free speech rights. None of the justices on the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, dissented from Monday's action. Thomas said social media companies, which under U.S. law have leeway as private entities to moderate user content as they see fit, might have to be treated more like businesses that are subject to public accommodation laws, which require all customers to be treated equally.

  • Action Bronson lost 130 pounds with strict diet and exercise because he felt his weight 'wasn't a good message'

    After years of indulgent eating on the show "F--k, That's Delicious," host Action Bronson decided to work out and eat healthy during the pandemic.

  • Putin signs law allowing him to stay in power for another 15 years after ruling over Russia for two decades

    Two more terms as president means Putin could surpass Joseph Stalin as the longest-reigning leader in Russia since Peter the Great.

  • 2 die after car plunges over Northern California cliff

    Two women died Saturday after a car they were in plunged over a Northern California ocean cliff and landed about 70 feet on the rocks below. Dozens of people who were visiting the scenic overlook near the Bodega Bay's Head Trail witnessed the Toyota SUV go down the cliff and land on its roof, Capt. Justin Fox of the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District said. By the time firefighters and a deputy got down to the vehicle, the women inside had died, he said. Their names have not been released. The cause of the crash was under investigation. California Highway Patrol Officer David de Rutte said investigators will look into several factors, including autopsy results, the vehicle, and witness statements.