Woman dies after driving off Panorama Bluffs

Mar. 24—Early findings indicate excessive velocity and alcohol intoxication led a driver to slide down the Panorama Bluffs to her death Thursday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police went to a single-car traffic collision at 11:53 p.m. at Panorama Drive and Alfred Harrell Highway and found a Kia sedan on the slope of the bluffs, BPD reported in a news release.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was driving north on Mount Vernon Avenue when she drove off the bluffs, the news release added. A witness to the collision is helping police, the news release said.

Anyone else who may have more information about this incident is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.