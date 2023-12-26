Woman dies in early-morning apartment fire in Tamarac

One woman died early Tuesday morning when a fire forced the evacuation of an apartment building in Tamarac, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, 29, was the only one found in the apartment, and sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the fatal incident.

The fire was first reported about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 7900 block of South Colony Circle, which is in the Versailles Gardens Condominium Complex.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.