Woman dies in East Bay crash

Dec. 20—TRAVERSE CITY — A 71-year-old woman was killed by a drunken driver on Tuesday, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office officials.

At approximately 8:08 p.m. on Tuesday law enforcement personnel were called to a two-car crash at High Lake and Willsey roads in East Bay Township, Lt. Roy Raska said.

The crash was caused by a northbound pickup truck driven by a 34-year-old East Bay Township man who failed to yield while trying to make a left turn. The truck then collided with a southbound sedan driven by a 67-year-old man with a 71-year-old woman passenger, both of whom were from East Bay Township, Raska confirmed.

Both people from the sedan were transported to Munson Medical Center where the woman was later pronounced dead, according to sheriff's office officials.

They are withholding her name until her next of kin has been notified.

While on the scene, Raska said deputies found alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

"Deputies did an OWI investigation and determined the 34-year-old male to be under the influence of alcohol," he said in a release.

The man was then arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated third offense causing death, he said.

Raska said they will not be releasing the man's blood alcohol level yet because they don't want to impede any investigative efforts. He confirmed it was above the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

The sheriff's office was assisted on the scene by the Michigan State Police, Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department, East Bay Township Ambulance and Mobile Medical Response.

The crash remains under investigation with the sheriff's office.