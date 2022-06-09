Woman dies after fall in Falls Giant parking lot

A woman died when a vehicle hit her shopping cart, causing her to fall outside the Giant supermarket in Falls Wednesday afternoon.

Township police said the driver was going at a low speed when he struck two shopping carts being pushed by two people outside the Giant at 471 S. Oxford Valley Road about 3 p.m.

The collision with the carts caused the two people pushing them to fall, according to a news release from the department. One of them, a 73-year-old Falls woman, suffered a head injury and was taken to St. Mary Medical Center.

She succumbed to her injuries about 9:30 p.m.

Northampton death under investigation:Police investigating death of woman in Northampton home; man also found injured

For subscribers:'To me this hits home': Falls Township recovery specialists going beyond 911 calls to address addiction, mental health

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police said there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.

The woman's identity is being withheld until her family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Christopher Iacono at 215-949-9100 ext. 447 or at c.iacono@fallstwppd.com.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Falls woman dies after fall outside Giant supermarket