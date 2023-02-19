Woman dies after falling from Disneyland parking structure

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim (Associated Press )

A woman died after falling from a parking structure at Disneyland in Anaheim on Saturday night, police said.

The victim, identified only as an adult female, either "fell or leapt" from the Mickey & Friends parking structure around 6:50 p.m., according to Sgt. Jon McClintock, an Anaheim police spokesman. It was not immediately clear if the woman was a guest at Disneyland Resort.

Paramedics transported the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Built in 2000, the seven-story Mickey & Friends garage was the largest parking structure in the U.S. when it opened. It has been the site of several fatalities. A man jumped to his death from the structure in December, and at least three other people have taken their lives at the structure since it opened.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988 or (800) 273-8255. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for those experiencing a mental health crisis.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.