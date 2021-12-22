Woman dies after falling from moving vehicle at 1 a.m. on Tennessee highway, police say

A woman died after she reportedly fell from a moving vehicle on a Tennessee highway, police said.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, officers responded to a report that a woman had fallen from a moving vehicle on Highway 66 in Sevierville, according to a news release from the Sevierville Police Department.

Officers found the woman on the highway with “severe injuries,” police said, and the Sevier County Ambulance Service and Sevierville Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Police said first responders tried to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead.

“The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin,” police said.

The 42-year-old driver of the vehicle she fell from was “arrested for violation of an order of protection stemming from a previous arrest,” police said.

Police said they are investigating the incident. No other information has been released as of Dec. 22.

Sevierville is about 30 miles east of Knoxville.

