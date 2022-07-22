Woman dies after falling from police car while in custody, Georgia officials say

A Georgia woman has died after authorities said she fell out of a police patrol car while being arrested. Now, the state’s top police agency is investigating.

Brianna Marie Grier of Sparta died Thursday, July 21, at Grady Memorial Hospital almost a week after the “in-custody incident,” according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Hancock County sheriff’s deputies arrested the 28-year-old at a home in Sparta on July 15, though authorities haven’t said what she was being charged with.

As she was being taken to the sheriff’s office, authorities said Grier fell from the patrol car and suffered “significant injuries.” Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus asked the GBI to investigate following the incident.

Grier’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Sparta is about 70 miles southwest of Augusta.

