Woman dies after fast-moving car crashes into a cinder-block wall in Placer County

The California Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash after a car crashed into a cinder-block wall Sunday morning in Granite Bay.

The crash was reported about 1:18 a.m. on eastbound Douglas Boulevard near Seeno Avenue. A Placer County Sheriff’s Office sergeant witnessed the 2014 Honda Accord traveling about 130 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the CHP Auburn office.

CHP officers said the 28-year-old female driver from Cameron Park lost control of the vehicle, which rolled over before hitting an electrical box and the wall.

Officers are still investigating to learn more about what led up to the fatal crash.

The CHP said vehicle malfunction was not suspected and the woman was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

It was unclear if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, officers said.

The identity of the driver is expected to be released by the Placer County coroner.