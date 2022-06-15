Police arrest man in connection with fatal shooting outside north Lafayette home

This story was updated on June 15 after police made an arrest.

A 37-year-old woman was shot and killed outside a home in north Lafayette.

Lafayette Police were called Friday to the home in the 100 block of East Gilman Street, which is near North Pierce Street north of Mudd Avenue.

When they arrived, they found Mary Elizabeth Faulk, who had been fatally shot.

The New Iberia Police Department arrested Jason Provost Sr. and charged him with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information should call the department at (337) 291-8617, anonymously call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or use the P3 app.

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Man facing charges in fatal shooting outside north Lafayette home