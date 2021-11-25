Woman dies after fatal shooting in Portsmouth

A 46-year-old woman was fatally shot in Portsmouth Wednesday night.

Portsmouth police responded to the shooting, located in the 20 block of Rodgers Place, around 10:40 p.m. Officers found Lakisha Smith with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police did not provide information about a suspect or motive.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call 757-393-8536 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com