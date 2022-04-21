After woman dies from fentanyl, man indicted on second-degree murder charge

A Lafayette grand jury indicted an Arnaudville man after police said he sold a woman drugs containing fentanyl, which led to her death.

Damien Bernard, 25, was indicted Thursday on a second-degree murder charge and a distribution of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance charge.

Lafayette Police allege Bernard sold a 21-year-old woman a drug containing fentanyl. She was found unconscious on Oct. 23 in the 500 block of Jefferson Street, in downtown Lafayette.

Police said the woman was unaware the drugs she ingested contained the deadly drug. She died from fentanyl toxicity.

If convicted, second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence.

'We’ve got to make it personal': Legislators join fight against 'highly addictive' fentanyl

The grand jury also indicted David Martin Jr. on a first-degree rape charge. Martin is accused of committing the crime on Jan. 19.

Louisiana law defines first-degree rape as sexual intercourse committed when one of these circumstances applies: the victim resists the act; the offender threatens harm; the victim is under the age of 13; the offender is armed with a weapon; two or more offenders participated in the act; the victim cannot consent because of a mental or physical condition.

If convicted, it carries a life sentence.

Fentanyl deaths: More than 200 people could die from ODs this year in Lafayette Parish

The grand jury also indicted Jeremy Lambert on six third-degree rape charges and a resisting a police officer with force or violence charge.

The 37-year-old Scott man is accused of committing the crime with one victim from April 2020 to March 2022.

Third-degree rape can happen when the victim is incapable of resisting or understanding the nature of the act; when the victim was temporarily or permanently incapable of understanding the nature of the act and the defendant should have known; or when the defendant acted without the consent of the victim.

If convicted, a third-degree rape charge carries a sentence of up to 25 years.

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Man indicted on second-degree murder charge in woman's fentanyl death