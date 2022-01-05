After woman dies from fentanyl toxicity, man charged with second-degree murder

An Arnaudville man has been charged in connection with a woman's death after Lafayette Police said he sold her the drug she fatally overdosed on.

Damien Bernard was arrested Tuesday by Lafayette Police and the U.S. Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators allege Bernard sold a woman a drug containing fentanyl, police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a news release.

The 21-year-old woman was found unconscious on Oct. 23 in the 500 block of Jefferson Street, which is in a busy section of downtown Lafayette. She allegedly was unaware the drugs she injested were laced.

The victim was taken to a hospital but died as a result of from fentanyl toxicity about a week later, Benoit said.

The victim's name has not been released by police.

Bernard is being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center; bail was set at $400,000.

