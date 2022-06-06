Woman dies in fiery crash after fleeing State Police in Armstrong County

A woman died in a fiery crash Sunday night moments after a State Trooper tried to pull her over in Armstrong County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

PSP Kittanning said Madison Sapinsky, 21, of Apollo, sped off when a State Trooper tried to pull her over around 7:50 p.m. along Margaret Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.

State Police said that Sapinsky drove away at a fast speed, lost control on a curve, and hit a tree. The trooper pulled her from the burning car. Sapinsky died from her injuries at the scene, according to PSP Kittanning.

State Police did not say why they tried to pull Sapinsky over. No other injuries were reported.

Stay with Channel 11 for more on this developing story.

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh police Chief Scott Schubert accepts job with FBI Woman shot in Stowe Township, suspect detained Missing two-year-old girl found safely, Amber Alert canceled VIDEO: Man in critical condition after shooting at restaurant on Pittsburgh’s South Side DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts



