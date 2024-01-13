A woman died in a crash early Friday on Florida’s Turnpike near Palm Beach Gardens when her pickup truck struck a tractor-trailer and burst into flames, authorities said.

The unidentified woman was driving south on the turnpike north of PGA Boulevard about 1:15 a.m. when she came upon vehicles stopped in the roadway because of a vehicle fire further ahead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman’s Dodge Ram pickup failed to stop and careened into a halted tractor-trailer, troopers said. The force of the impact wedged the pickup beneath the tractor-trailer and sent both lurching forward.

Afterward, FHP said, the pickup became engulfed in flames. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not released as troopers worked to notify her family.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as a 57-year-old man but his name was not released. He was not injured, troopers said.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Woman dies in fiery crash on turnpike near Palm Beach Gardens