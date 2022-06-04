Woman dies following Friday evening shooting in Warrenville

Jun. 4—A woman is dead following the second shooting in Aiken County in three days.

Lacey O'Toole, 34, was pronounced dead after a shooting Friday evening in the 100 block of Pelzer Street in Warrenville.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release that investigators believe the shooting occurred at 7:47 p.m. following a domestic dispute between O'Toole and her boyfriend. Investigators believe that the male shot O'Toole then shot himself, Ables continued.

"[Aiken County Sheriff's] Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the home, upon arriving a female was found in the front yard of the home suffering from a gunshot wound and a male was found on the front porch of the home also suffering from a gunshot wound," Ables said. "Both were transported to Augusta University Medical Center where the female succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after midnight; the male remains in critical condition."

O'Toole's body is scheduled to be autopsied in Newberry on Monday morning.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and Aiken County Coroner's Office.

On Thursday afternoon, Aiken County Sheriff's deputies and the coroner's office were called to a residence on Summerhill Avenue in Aiken where they located Yoni Vargas, 37, and his wife, Rosa Salguero-Landaverde, 33, who had died from gunshot wounds.

Able said in a news release that Vargas killed himself after killing his wife.