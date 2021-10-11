Woman dies following Monday morning shooting in Dayton

Oct. 11—A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting late Monday morning in Dayton has died.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office confirmed the woman's death, but said her identity is not able to be released at this time.

Police were called to the Caho Street around 11:30 a.m. on a shooting, said Dayton Police Lt. Jason Hall.

"Upon arrival they discovered an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound," he said. "This individual was removed to the hospital for treatment in life-threatening condition."

Initial reports indicate a male shot a woman. Police dispatchers said the suspect left the scene on foot.

Dayton police's homicide unit was called to the scene to investigate, Hall said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

