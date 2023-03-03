Woman dies following 'targeted' shooting at Chico residence, 2 sought

Investigators at the scene of a shooting in the 4100 block of Chico Way early in the morning of Feb. 24.

A woman who was shot in what investigators labeled a "targeted" shooting at a Chico residence last week has died, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Sheriff's spokesman Kevin McCarty identified the deceased woman as 45-year-old Carolynn Williams and said she had been a resident of the home where the shooting took place.

Investigators are still seeking to locate two people who they believe fired at the home in the 4100 block of Chico Way on Feb. 24. Deputies were called to the home shortly before 1:30 a.m. after two people arrived at the residence in a vehicle, walked to the home, fired multiple shots from outside and then left the scene.

Six people were home at the time of the shooting, and the sheriff's office said last week that the home was targeted specifically. Williams was struck by the gunfire and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of life-threatening injuries. She was declared dead Wednesday, McCarty said.

Also on Thursday, the sheriff's office released surveillance video of a black, four-door sedan it said it was seeking to identify as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting may contact detective Jennifer Rice at 360-337-5616 or by email at jerice@kitsap.gov.

UPDATE 03/02 - The shooting on Chico Way in Bremerton on February 24th is now under investigation as a homicide.45-year-old Carolynn I. Williams has died from injuries she received when she was struck by gunfire that came from outside her home in the 4100 block of Chico Way at approximately 1:21 AM last Friday. KCSO investigators are asking for help from anyone who can identify the car seen in the video we are sharing with the public today. It is a black four door sedan. Two suspects are being sought. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Rice at (360) 337-5616 or email jerice@kitsap.gov--------------------------------------------------------------------------UPDATE at: 8:17 AM - Detectives have obtained video of a suspect vehicle involved in a shooting in the 4100 block of Chico Way early Friday morning. It is a black four door sedan. Two suspects are being sought who arrived and left the scene in the car. It’s been determined this was a targeted attack on the home. The investigation is progressing thanks to information from witnesses and people in this neighborhood who have come forward.Anyone else who may have any information please call 911. ——————————————————————————-A woman inside her home was seriously wounded in a shooting in the 4100 block of Chico Way. Family members called 911 around 1:21 this morning to report the incident. KCSO deputies and Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue arrived and rendered aid to the woman. She was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Her condition is not known at this time. Unknown suspects fled the scene after the shooting. Detectives are on site and are in touch with the administrators at nearby Crosspoint Academy about morning classes. The school is not under any threat. The investigation is ongoing and is expected to take several hours. Detectives are asking anyone in the area who saw or heard anything around the time of the shooting or who may have surveillance video of the vicinity to call 911. Posted by Kitsap County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 2, 2023

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Woman dies following 'targeted' shooting at Chico residence